Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Short Interest Update

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Legacy Education Alliance Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of LEAI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. 38,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,729. Legacy Education Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.

Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the R Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

