Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Short Interest Update

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Legacy Education Alliance Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of LEAI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. 38,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,729. Legacy Education Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.
Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile
