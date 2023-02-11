Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Update

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 141.7% from the January 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on LGGNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 295 ($3.55) to GBX 285 ($3.43) in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 390 ($4.69) to GBX 397 ($4.77) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.25.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS LGGNY traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 18,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,695. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $19.73.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.