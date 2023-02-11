Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LGRDY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Legrand from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Legrand from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Legrand from €95.00 ($102.15) to €93.00 ($100.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Legrand from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €85.00 ($91.40) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Legrand from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.14.

Legrand Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. Legrand has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $20.18.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

