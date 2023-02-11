Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Up 104.3% in January

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the January 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LGRDY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Legrand from €95.00 ($102.15) to €93.00 ($100.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($91.40) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legrand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.14.

OTCMKTS:LGRDY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.29. 29,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,822. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73. Legrand has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $20.18.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

