Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.34

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.34 and last traded at $31.11, with a volume of 327738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.54.

Liberty Tax Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.71 million, a PE ratio of -147.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Liberty Tax Company Profile

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

