Lido Staked ETH Reaches Market Cap of $5.31 Billion (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,522.01 or 0.06979840 BTC on major exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $5.31 billion and $42.26 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lido Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00435194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,298.93 or 0.28828024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,092,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,078,445.81021116 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,511.81359539 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $45,985,280.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.