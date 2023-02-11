Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Short Interest Up 336.0% in January

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 336.0% from the January 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,185,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Life Clips Price Performance

Shares of LCLP remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 50,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,790,900. Life Clips has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About Life Clips

Life Clips, Inc operates as the parent company of Belfrics Global and Cognitive Apps Software Solutions Inc Belfrics Global is a Malaysia-based blockchain provider and cryptocurrency exchange and platform. Its multi-feature trading platform offers digital assets, cryptocurrencies, and crypto derivative contracts to its clients.

