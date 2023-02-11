Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Short Interest Up 336.0% in January

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 336.0% from the January 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,185,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Life Clips Price Performance
Shares of LCLP remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 50,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,790,900. Life Clips has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
About Life Clips
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Life Clips (LCLP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Life Clips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Clips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.