Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in January

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Light Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGSXY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,492. Light has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.

About Light

Light SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and commercialization of electric power services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Distribution, Trading and Others. The Generation segment generates electric power, which is based on the management of the hydraulic power of Paraíba do Sul and Ribeirão das Lajes rivers.

