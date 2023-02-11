Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in January

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Light Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LGSXY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,492. Light has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.
About Light
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Light (LGSXY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Light Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.