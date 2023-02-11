Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Short Interest Update

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the January 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Liminal BioSciences worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Liminal BioSciences stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.55. 6,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Liminal BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences ( NASDAQ:LMNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.60) earnings per share.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel small molecule drug therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which has been completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary, liver, cardiac, or skin fibrosis with fezagepras or related derivatives and respiratory diseases.

