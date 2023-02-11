LINK 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $211,911.22 (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. LINK has a market capitalization of $254.69 million and approximately $211,911.22 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LINK has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for $37.82 or 0.00173901 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LINK Profile

LINK was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,734,458 coins. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/lineblockchain. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official website is blockchain.line.me.

LINK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

