Liquity USD One Day Trading Volume Hits $949,570.59 (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $225.79 million and approximately $949,570.59 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 225,220,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

