LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 1,480.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LIXIL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

LIXIL Price Performance

JSGRY opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.14. LIXIL has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $45.36.

LIXIL Company Profile

LIXIL Corp. engages in the management of its group companies that operates housing and urban environment-related businesses. It operates through the following business divisions: Water Technology, Housing Technology, Building Technology, Kitchen Technology, Distribution and Retail, and Housing and Services.

