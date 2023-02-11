Locus Chain Price Tops $0.0657 on Major Exchanges (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 11th. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $104.83 million and approximately $440,973.21 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0657 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

