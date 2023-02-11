Loop Capital Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $188.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $466.00 to $260.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.54.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $174.15 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $537,062.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,087.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,210.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $537,062.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,654 shares of company stock valued at $8,986,109. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,341,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,636,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,025,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $842,081,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.