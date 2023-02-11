Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Lowered to $84.00 at Raymond James

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.43.

Lumentum Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LITE stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $105.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average is $68.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.55 million. Research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Lumentum by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 246.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Read More

