LUXO (LUXO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $103.50 Million

LUXO (LUXO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, LUXO has traded flat against the US dollar. One LUXO token can currently be bought for $0.0620 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges. LUXO has a market cap of $103.50 million and approximately $4,076.81 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

LUXO Token Profile

LUXO Token Profile

LUXO’s launch date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXO’s official website is luxochain.io.

Buying and Selling LUXO

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

