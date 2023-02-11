Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $21.25.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LYFT. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lyft from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Lyft from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. Lyft has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 261.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth $32,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

