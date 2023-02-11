Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $41.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.60.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Trading Down 36.4 %

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $10.31 on Friday. Lyft has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Lyft

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,360,000 after purchasing an additional 323,178 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 6,332.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $154,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542,904 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,985,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.