Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $41.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.60.
Lyft Trading Down 36.4 %
NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $10.31 on Friday. Lyft has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,360,000 after purchasing an additional 323,178 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 6,332.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $154,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542,904 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,985,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
