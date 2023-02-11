Madison Wealth Management Acquires 1,432 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.32.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $264.34 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $284.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,522 shares of company stock valued at $112,296,404 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

