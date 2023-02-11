Madison Wealth Management Acquires 243 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,154 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,369,000 after buying an additional 667,747 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,817,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,315,206,000 after purchasing an additional 171,950 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

WMT stock opened at $143.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $387.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.98 and a 200-day moving average of $139.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.