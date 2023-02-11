Madison Wealth Management Boosts Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,925 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $22.70 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.