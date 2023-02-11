Madison Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Madison Wealth Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,447,190,000 after acquiring an additional 296,769 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,424 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,828 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 461,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 282,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $361.08 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $429.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.50.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

