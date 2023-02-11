Madison Wealth Management Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Madison Wealth Management raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,682 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,080 shares of company stock valued at $40,732,946 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $91.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.69.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Oracle to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.