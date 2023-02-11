Madison Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,400,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $933,492,000 after buying an additional 292,575 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Medtronic by 23.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $754,593,000 after purchasing an additional 128,661 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,594,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $412,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,675,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $83.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.20.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

