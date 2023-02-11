Madison Wealth Management Has $4.26 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Madison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.0% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,520,711,000 after buying an additional 338,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $585,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,015 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $122.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average is $84.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

