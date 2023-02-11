Madison Wealth Management Raises Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Gartner comprises approximately 1.2% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $176,135.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,338.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $176,135.15. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,338.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,443 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on IT. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $347.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.43. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a negative return on equity of 3,058.57% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.