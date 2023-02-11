MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$24.00

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MAG has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.07. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $19.58.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 334,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MAG Silver by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

