Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Short Interest Update

Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the January 15th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Magna Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGLQF remained flat at C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 35,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,581. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12. Magna Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.69.

Magna Gold Company Profile

Magna Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco gold project, which consists of 21 contiguous concessions covering an area of 47,395 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

