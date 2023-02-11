Mammoth 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $23,975.10 (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Mammoth has a market cap of $19.13 million and approximately $23,975.10 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mammoth token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Mammoth has traded 19% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mammoth

Mammoth is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00267272 USD and is down -4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $15,645.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

