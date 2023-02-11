Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Short Interest Update

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the January 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Marston’s Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MARZF remained flat at $0.49 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marston’s from GBX 44 ($0.53) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

About Marston’s

Marston’s Plc engages in the breweries and pubs business. Its pubs core formats include community pubs, signature pubs, and revere pubs. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Wolverhampton, the United Kingdom.

