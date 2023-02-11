Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Boosted by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,294 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.4% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $366.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.94. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.