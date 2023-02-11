MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Robert W. Baird

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.
MasterCraft Boat Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of MCFT opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65. The company has a market cap of $577.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $35.09.
Insider Transactions at MasterCraft Boat
In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 335,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $11,487,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,473,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,439,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 25.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.
About MasterCraft Boat
Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.
