MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) PT Raised to $40.00 at Raymond James

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MCFT. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of MCFT opened at $32.47 on Thursday. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $169.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.46 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 67.61%. Equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 335,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $11,487,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,473,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,439,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.5% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after acquiring an additional 390,188 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 130,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 890.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 108,909 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

