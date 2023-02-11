Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.66. Mattel also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Mattel from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Mattel has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Featured Stories

