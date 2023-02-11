Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Short Interest Update

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the January 15th total of 104,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MIGI traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,173. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 36.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. Research analysts predict that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIGI. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the second quarter worth about $4,367,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 520,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 216.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 110,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company was founded on February 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Sharon, PA.

