Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.85 billion-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.

Maximus Stock Performance

NYSE MMS traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.95. The stock had a trading volume of 475,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,455. Maximus has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average of $65.77.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Maximus will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

MMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $400,584.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,287.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $127,656.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at $968,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 5,730 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $400,584.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,287.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Maximus

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the third quarter worth about $573,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 51,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 40.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Maximus in the second quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

