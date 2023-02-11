McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Lessened by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,731 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MCD opened at $262.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.10.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

