MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 209 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2,090.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 194,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,353,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Align Technology by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,031,000 after purchasing an additional 27,247 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Align Technology by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 45,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.78.

ALGN stock opened at $315.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $534.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.97.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.