MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2,500.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $197,745.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,285.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,210. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $111.80 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $142.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.83 and its 200 day moving average is $125.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EA. Cowen cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.