MCF Advisors LLC Has $57,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,686,000 after buying an additional 46,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $149.29 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.40.

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.62.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

