MCF Advisors LLC Has $57,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,686,000 after buying an additional 46,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
Diamondback Energy Stock Up 5.5 %
NASDAQ:FANG opened at $149.29 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy
In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Diamondback Energy Company Profile
Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diamondback Energy (FANG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.