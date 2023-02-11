MCF Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 132.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 331,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.9% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 121,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,589 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $267,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

EL stock opened at $250.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $315.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.87 and its 200 day moving average is $243.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,880 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.82.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.