MCF Advisors LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the third quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the third quarter worth $41,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Neuronetics by 44.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neuronetics news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 4,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,942,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,536,118.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Neuronetics news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 4,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,942,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,536,118.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 16,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,386.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,138.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,008 shares of company stock worth $1,822,892 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neuronetics Price Performance

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ STIM opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 49.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Neuronetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.