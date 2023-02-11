MCF Advisors LLC Takes $33,000 Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,113,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,377,000 after buying an additional 98,883 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,961,000 after purchasing an additional 302,186 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 314,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 62,638 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 360,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $79,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $59,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $79,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,275 shares of company stock worth $153,519. 29.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 120.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

