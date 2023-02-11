Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 1,140.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Medicine Man Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Medicine Man Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS SHWZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. 34,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,400. Medicine Man Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36.

Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It operates through the following segments: Products, Licensing and Consulting, and Corporate, Infrastructure, and Other. The Products segment sells merchandise directly to customers via e-commerce portals, through proprietary websites and retail locations.

Featured Stories

