Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MEDP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $217.00 to $226.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $223.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.64. Medpace has a 1 year low of $126.94 and a 1 year high of $241.48.
Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.
