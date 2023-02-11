Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MEDP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $217.00 to $226.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $223.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.64. Medpace has a 1 year low of $126.94 and a 1 year high of $241.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Medpace by 11.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Medpace by 42.6% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Medpace by 10.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Medpace by 304.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in Medpace by 8.0% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

