Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) EVP Steven Mizell Sells 5,000 Shares

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Mizell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $108.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.54 and its 200-day moving average is $98.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

