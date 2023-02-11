Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Price Target Raised to $3.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MESA. Cowen decreased their price target on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

MESA stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $118.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Mesa Air Group ( NASDAQ:MESA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $125.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. Analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,916,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 1,088.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 169.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter. 36.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

