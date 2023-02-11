Metadium (META) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.24 Million

Metadium (META) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Metadium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. Metadium has a market capitalization of $55.22 million and $3.24 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002445 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.07 or 0.00432748 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,231.44 or 0.28665996 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000194 BTC.
Metadium Profile
Metadium was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium.
Buying and Selling Metadium
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
