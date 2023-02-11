Metahero (HERO) Price Tops $0.0053 on Major Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, Metahero has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $27.05 million and approximately $596,984.37 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.74 or 0.01437223 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015429 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000562 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00036920 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $362.70 or 0.01672178 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

