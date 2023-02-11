Metawar Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $164.43 Million (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Metawar has a market cap of $164.43 million and $0.92 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metawar token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metawar has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metawar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.74 or 0.00431889 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,209.69 or 0.28609470 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Metawar Profile

Metawar was first traded on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00078277 USD and is up 11.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metawar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metawar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.